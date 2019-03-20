Fremont Solstice Parade is coming

Once again giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, skywriters, dancers, sashayers and musicians from all over will parade on the streets of Fremont in a kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. We’re preparing right now and are inviting our friends and neighbors to make the 2019 parade and following Gasworks Park Celebration the best ever! Who can participate? Anyone! We believe in cultivating the spirit of celebration where everyone is an artist. This people-powered celebration is not only for Fremont, but for our entire Seattle community!

BE IN THE PARADE

Open registration coming soon, but in the meantime apply for a MCKAY GRANT! The Dave McKay Parade Art Grants support the development of art and performance for the Fremont Solstice Parade and the following Celebration at Gasworks Park. The grants provide design and creation funds for art projects which transform the street into theater with social commentary and the unexpected. This call is open to artists, individuals, groups or community organizations that would like to bring together an ensemble or movable piece for the Fremont Solstice Parade and Celebration. Grants up to $1,500 will be awarded. Proposals are due: April 5, 2019

Details at: http://fremontartscouncil.org/mckay-grants/

BUILD THE PARADE

Send us your POSTER ART! We invite artists to submit designs for consideration for use in this year’s parade advertising. The successful artist will be awarded $250 honorarium for the design, a membership in the Fremont Arts Council, a profile on our website crediting you with the 2019 design; and the grand notoriety of your design representing this beloved Seattle event.

Proposals due: March 19

Final Design due: March 30

Details at: http://fremontartscouncil.org/call-for-poster-art-parade-2…/

Workshops and other Parade Prep coming soon!

