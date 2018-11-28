Final days at the ‘old’ Burke

Celebrate the final days of the current Burke Museum before we close our doors on December 30, 2018 to move collections and prepare exhibits for the New Burke Museum (opening fall 2019). Enjoy free admission and gallery activities for all ages.

Scheduled activities:

11 am – 1 pm daily: Meet paleontologists and get a closer look at fossils being prepared in the Testing, Testing 1-2-3: Work in Progress paleontology labs

11:30 am daily*: Storytelling of “How Mouse Moved the Mountain.” Dec 29 & 30 only: activities led by special guest artist/storyteller, Ty Juvinel (Tulalip)

2 pm daily: “Tiny Talks” with Burke staff and volunteers about their latest research and recent (re)discoveries of stories revealed in the process of moving into the New Burke

Ongoing activities (10 am – 5 pm daily):

-Take part in culture, fossil and biology-themed crafts and hands-on activities for all ages

-Enjoy the Testing, Testing 1-2-3: Work in Progress exhibit along with the Burke’s long-term Life and Times of Washington State and Pacific Voices exhibits

-Add you own artistic contribution to a large-scale geologic timeline drawing created by artist Jed Dunkerley in the Burke Room

-Mark the occasion in the Burke Boiserie Photobooth and share your favorite memories in a special yearbook

*Additional storytelling times may be added daily as staffing allows

Go to burkemuseum.org/finalweek to plan your visit and for more information.