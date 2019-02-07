Early dismissal Friday for Seattle Students

From the District:
Based on forecasts from the National Weather Service and our partners at the City of Seattle, there is a high chance of significant snow and icy road conditions on Fri., Feb. 8 and Sat., Feb. 9.
Student and staff safety are our top priority. In an abundance of caution, students will be released 75 minutes early on Friday afternoon. Schools will follow a Wednesday class schedule. School will start at the regular time and transportation will run regular routes.
Additional details:
- All after school activities are cancelled on Fri., Feb. 8, including athletics. Please check the district’s athletic webpage and your child’s school website for additional information.
- Please check with your provider regarding childcare.
- All district events are cancelled for this weekend.
Next Week: The possibility of additional snow early next week is in the forecast. If additional schedule changes are needed, we will inform you through our regular district communication channels.
