Early dismissal Friday for Seattle Students

From the District:

Based on forecasts from the National Weather Service and our partners at the City of Seattle, there is a high chance of significant snow and icy road conditions on Fri., Feb. 8 and Sat., Feb. 9.

Student and staff safety are our top priority. In an abundance of caution, students will be released 75 minutes early on Friday afternoon. Schools will follow a Wednesday class schedule. School will start at the regular time and transportation will run regular routes.

Additional details:

All after school activities are cancelled on Fri., Feb. 8, including athletics. Please check the district’s athletic webpage and your child’s school website for additional information.

Please check with your provider regarding childcare.

All district events are cancelled for this weekend.

Next Week: The possibility of additional snow early next week is in the forecast. If additional schedule changes are needed, we will inform you through our regular district communication channels.