Free kids cardmaking at Popluxe Brewing

By Sara · November 28th, 2018 · No Comments

Grab the kiddos and head on down to Populuxe, December 8 from 2-4pm to make some holiday cards. Art supplies will be provided. Santa Claus will be onsite to visit with the kiddos and take photos. Free and open to all!

