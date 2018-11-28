Free kids cardmaking at Popluxe Brewing

Grab the kiddos and head on down to Populuxe, December 8 from 2-4pm to make some holiday cards. Art supplies will be provided. Santa Claus will be onsite to visit with the kiddos and take photos. Free and open to all!
