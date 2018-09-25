The U District, Roosevelt, and Northgate Link light rail stations will arrive in 2021, which means these neighborhoods will be better connected to each other and the region. Three-quarters of Ravenna residents said they plan to use the Roosevelt light rail station when it opens, according to a 2013 RBCA survey.

Join U District, Let’s Go for an evening of sharing ideas and resources to prepare for these changes. Learn what our neighborhoods are already doing to get ready for transportation investments coming soon. Let’s learn from each other and build on our collective creativity as we get ready for 2021.

Transit Talk: We’re in it Together

Urban Luxe Café, 6105 Roosevelt Way NE

October 4, 2018

6:00 p.m. Doors open, drinks, appetizers, networking

6:30 p.m. program start, welcome, panel introductions and brief presentations

7:40 p.m. moderated audience Q&A

8:00 p.m. program ends

More information and free registration available through the U District, Let’s Go website.