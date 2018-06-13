Welcome, New Seasons

A sponsored post from our friends at New Seasons Market

Looking to patronize businesses that put their values into action: like using sustainable and responsible environmental practices, caring for employees, and building community? There’s a brand-new option in Ballard.

New Seasons Market gives 10 percent of its after-tax profits to local nonprofits, with a focus on three areas: fighting hunger, supporting schools and environmental stewardship. Additionally, the company gives each employee up to eight hours of paid time off each year to participate in local community service projects.

New Seasons Market is committed to supporting the local economy where its stores operate. They offer goods from local makers, farmers, ranchers and fishermen, including community-grown organic produce, sustainable meat produced by the region’s ranchers and wild-caught seafood sourced directly off the Washington coast.

The Local Finds program screens suppliers and assists them in the process of getting their product in front of shoppers.

“While we are thrilled to have so many local products on our shelves, the Local Finds program is about more than that. It’s designed to work with vendors so that they get the right help at the right time so that they can grow sustainably. It’s about helping local entrepreneurs — whether they are growing pears or making cookies — succeed at a pace that’s right for them,” said Chris Tjersland, New Seasons Market’s partner brand development manager.

In an additional effort to minimize its environmental footprint, New Seasons Market announced that the company is eliminating all plastic straws from store locations in Oregon and Washington. The plastic straws will be replaced with paper alternatives to help reduce litter and ocean plastic.

There’s a lot of power in where and how you choose to spend your dollars, and the grocery store is one way conscientious consumers can put their money where their heart is.