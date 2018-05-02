SPU is musical in May

The following events will be held at Seattle Pacific University throughout the month of May. All events are free and wheelchair accessible, and will also be livestreamed on the music department’s website. For more information regarding any of the events, call 206-281-2205.

Symphonic Wind Ensemble Concert

Under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Danny Helseth, the SPU Wind Ensemble continues their exploration of music by women composers in their final concert of the year. Come help the Wind Ensemble usher in spring as we celebrate the culmination of a year’s study in modern compositions for the band. This concert will be held on Friday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. at First Free Methodist Church across the street from campus, located at 3200 3rd Ave W.

All-Choir Concert

The final all-choir concert of the year features the Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Gospel Choir, and Men’s and Women’s Choirs as they team up for an evening of choral music. Celebrate our unity within diversity by coming together in song. This concert will held on Tuesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at First Free Methodist Church across the street from campus, located at 3200 3rd Ave W.

Jazz Ensemble Concert

The SPU Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert features music from throughout the history of jazz, from swing to cool jazz to fusion. Join Instructor of Jazz History and Jazz Piano Dan Kramlich, the Jazz Lab, and the Jazz Ensemble as they explore some of America’s original music from the 20th century. This concert will be held on Tuesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Nickerson Studios, located at 340 W. Nickerson Street.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

Under the guidance of Director of Orchestra Julia Tai, with violist Amber Archibald-Sesek and combined SPU choirs, the SPU Symphony Orchestra will present a spring concert. Exploring styles from Mozart to Brahms, this concert will be held Thursday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at First Free Methodist Church across the street from campus, located at 3200 3rd Ave W.

Percussion Concert

The Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert features a variety of chamber ensembles from the percussion studio. The repertoire includes multiple percussion pieces to ethnic drum ensembles. Join Director of Percussion Studies Dan Adams on Tuesday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. in E. E. Bach Theatre, located in McKinley Hall.