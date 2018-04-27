The Not-Creepy Gathering for People Who Are Single and Want to Fall In Love

Here’s what the event hosts say about this often sold-out event:
“Are you a nice person
who just wants to meet another nice person?
This event is for you!
Do you ever look around
at all of your fabulous single friends and think,
“You’re all so great!
Why can’t I get you all in a room together?”
Well, here’s your chance!
“What if I’m gay?”
That’s great!
This event is not just for straight people.
“Aw, I do want love, but I’m too old.”
No you’re not!!!
This event draws adults of all ages.
Are you scared?
It’s okay. Me, too.
Let’s be scared together.
These carefully crafted, structured events, which involve things like writing exercises, opportunities to talk one-on-one, and all-group activities, are fun, sweet, playful, surprisingly moving, and remarkably effective.
Bring a notebook!”
May 17 at 6pm
Fremont Abbey: 4272 Fremont Ave. N.
Tickets: $5-$20
The event on April 27 sold out so quickly that they’ve added another date! Get your tickets here .
