Free home retrofit class: Saturday April 21, from 11:30-1:30

Help reduce damage caused during an earthquake. Learn to become an informed consumer or how to do home retrofit yourself. Retrofit experts will show how to assess your home’s needs and how to use the City of Seattle’s pre-engineered Home Retrofit plans to permit and retrofit your home.

Prior to 1980, building codes did not require builders to secure houses to their foundations. This does not mean that every house built before 1980 is “unsecured”, only that it was not a requirement. If your home is not properly secured, it may be at increased risk of “slipping” off the foundation during a major earthquake. Retrofitting involves bolting your home to its foundation and providing sheer/pony wall strength.

