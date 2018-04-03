Seattle City Council passes parking/zoning regulations that will increase residential areas considered near ‘frequent transit’ thus not requiring any new development parking

From Doree at our sister site phinneywood.com

Late (yesterday) afternoon the Seattle City Council passed zoning/parking regulations that will, along other things, increase the residential areas considered to be near “frequent transit” service, which does not require housing developers to provide any parking.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold introduced an amendment to try to mitigate the impacts on neighborhood parking, but that amendment failed. She was the only councilmember to vote against the ordinance (Kshama Sawant was absent).

