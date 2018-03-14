School walkouts this morning

A walkout is planned this morning in many Seattle schools, to protest Congress’ reaction to gun violence in schools, exactly one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students from thousands of schools across the country will leave their classes at 10am, and remain out for 17 minutes, one minute to honor each student killed during the shooting.

The walkouts are organized by students.

This map shows which schools are participating in the Seattle area. On March 24, all are invited to participate in March For Our Lives, which begins at Cal Anderson Park at 10 am. and ends at Key Arena.