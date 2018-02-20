Library Closure

The Central Library and all branches of The Seattle Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, for a staff in-service day. The Central Library book drop will be closed. All branch book drops will remain open. No Library material will be due on that day. All branch library parking garages will be closed, but the Central Library garage at 1000 Fourth Ave. will be open. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday, March 8.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.