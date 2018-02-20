Check out SPU’s Gospel Choir

All are invited to join Seattle Pacific University’s Gospel Choir, under the direction of Stephen Michael Newby, liturgist and artistic director, and Asta Vaičekonis, piano, as they present an evening of prayers, black spirituals, and ecumenical readings celebrating tradition for Black History Month. With special guest readers from the Faculty Diversity Committee: Raedene Copeland, Karen Gutowsky-Zimmerman, June Hyun, David Leong, and Dainius Vaičekonis. Performed at First Free Methodist Church. Click here for more information.

Feb 27th at 7:30