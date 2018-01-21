Neighbor Day is around the corner

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods invites all Seattle residents to celebrate Neighbor Day on Saturday, February 10 by indulging in random acts of kindness. Neighbor Day is a special day set aside to reach out to neighbors, make new friends, and express thanks to those who help make our neighborhoods a great place to live. Residents, businesses, and community groups throughout Seattle are invited to participate.

Here are ways you can participate in Neighbor Day:

* Do something nice for a neighbor: take them to coffee, clean up their yard, bake them some cookies, invite them for a walk.

* Organize a neighborhood potluck, open house, or work party. It can be as big or simple as you want.

* Join in a neighborhood service project to clean up a park, plant trees, or organize a neighborhood cleanup.

* Hold a bake sale for charity or to raise money for a neighborhood project.

* Use social media to share a “great neighbor” story with #NeighborDay.

If you are looking for more ideas, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has an extensive list on their website. They also have a list of participation ideas for local businesses or community groups.

If you choose to host an event that is open to the public, you can post it to the Neighbor Day online events calendar.

Join Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and thousands of community members in celebration of what makes Seattle great – our neighbors! Click here for more information or contact Sam Read at sam.read@seattle.gov.