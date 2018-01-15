Fireside Chat: Local history at the library

The Seattle Public Library will co-present a Fremont Fireside Chat, featuring a local historian who discusses the history, culture and people of Fremont, from 2 to 3 pm, Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Fremont Branch, 731 N. 35th St., 206-684-4084. Library programs are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required.

Moderated by Kirby Laney of Fremocentrist.com, Fremont Fireside Chats bring the stories of Fremont to audiences of all ages. The one-hour program will have a question & answer period. Afterwards, there will be a short reception where attendees can meet-and-greet and ask about all things Fremont. Join Suzie Burke, Fremont property manager and neighborhood organizer, to hear about Fremont’s industrial past and business future. Beginning with mills, a gas works, ship yards and steel works, the Fremont industrial area now has a distillery, chocolate factory, other manufacturing and maritime businesses as well as Fremont’s “Silicon Canal” of technology companies. Burke will discuss how these changes came about and what we might be seeing in the future.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask A Librarian.