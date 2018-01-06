The Moth in Fremont!

The Moth StorySLAM – World renowned storytelling event and top arts podcast as heard on NPR. There is a different theme every show! 1st THURSDAYS @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 3rd FRIDAYS @ St Mark’s on Capitol Hill, presented by Abbey Arts

7pm doors, 8:00pm show, all ages, PG-13, mostly seated, bar w/ ID.

Does not qualify for TeenTix.

Note: Moth Storyslam content is not vetted or previewed. This is an “open mic” type format and may contain adult language from both storytellers & hosts.

ADVANCE TICKETS: Tickets go on sale about a week in advance through The Moth email system (sign up and select Seattle).

DOOR TICKETS: About 50 tickets are now available at the door ($10 cash only). The Moth producer & volunteers manage tickets and entry.

VOLUNTEER: Signup on the Abbey Arts email newsletter to find out other ways to get into The Moth such as the hard to get free Volunteer spots!

Bar w/ ID. Profits to charity thanks to the generosity of our local sponsors:Schilling Cider, Fremont Brewing, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Sound Spirits, and Wilridge Winery.