Wed, December 27, from 8 – 10:30pm at Fremont Tavern (3515 Fremont Ave N)

Geeks Who Drink is a homegrown Pub Trivia Quiz modeled after those in Ireland and the UK. Our quizzes cover everything from celebrities in trouble to wordplay to bad television. You can get a feel for the questions we ask by playing a sample round here. Each quiz has two audio rounds: a “Name that Tune” style round, and another round comprised of soundbites from movies and TV. Play in teams of up to six or by yourself if you’re some kind of savant. If you want to play but don’t have a team, come anyway. We can usually get single players recruited onto an existing team. Winning teams gets street cred, bar cash and other prizes depending on the venue. Bonus Questions for free pints are sprinkled throughout the quiz. You don’t have to be a trivia God to enjoy the quiz. Since you’re playing on a team, the collective knowledge base makes for more fun, less pressure. It’s not final friggin’ Jeopardy. Does it cost anything? With rare exceptions, no. You should buy food and drinks though. Our business model is no big secret: We drive business to our host venues or we get fired. So just ordering water is NOT cool.