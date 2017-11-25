Give blood at the zoo!

Mon, November 27, 9am – 3pm
Woodland Park Zoo, Penguin Parking Lot, 5500 Phiney Ave N (map)
Most people donate whole blood. It is quick and easy. It usually takes less than an hour in total. The bloodmobile will be closed for a break from 11am-noon.
Whether you donate at a mobile drive or at a center, your experience will involve the same steps. The process is easy and safe. Bring photo id with you. You will be registered, and fill out a questionnaire to confirm that you are eligible to donate that day. After a short interview and health check with the technician, you will be on the cot for your donation. We collect about one pint of blood in a sterile bag. Afterwards, you’ll be invited to refreshments, and then be on your way. for more information or to make an appointment, click here. Your gift of blood, time or money saves lives.
0 responses so far ↓
There are no comments yet...
Leave a Comment