Give blood at the zoo!

Whether you donate at a mobile drive or at a center, your experience will involve the same steps. The process is easy and safe. Bring photo id with you. You will be registered, and fill out a questionnaire to confirm that you are eligible to donate that day. After a short interview and health check with the technician, you will be on the cot for your donation. We collect about one pint of blood in a sterile bag. Afterwards, you’ll be invited to refreshments, and then be on your way. for more information or to make an appointment, click here . Your gift of blood, time or money saves lives.