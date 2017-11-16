Metro Transit to eliminate peak and zone fares, will switch to single fare for adults

From Doree at our sister site Phinneywood.com

The King County Council unanimously approved Metro Transit’s plan to switch adult fares to a single fare, regardless of peak or non-peak hours or travel through multiple zones.

Adults will now pay a standard fare of $2.75, even if they travel through two zones and no matter what time of day. The old fare structure charged an adult between $2.50 and $3.25, depending on zone and time.

The plan does not affect Metro riders who use Metro’s low-income fare program called ORCA Lift, or youth, senior and disabled fares.

“The Council also voted for additional funding to assist low income riders who are not covered by ORCA Lift and directed Metro to increase efforts to enroll eligible adults into ORCA Lift before new fares take effect,” according to a press release.

The new fare structure takes effect next July.