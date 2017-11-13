Bartell Drugs and Salvation Army team up for 15th annual “Toy ‘n’ Joy” Drive

Bartell Drugs is once again partnering with the Salvation Army to provide holiday gifts for children in need by collecting new, unwrapped toys during its 15th annual Salvation Army “Toy ‘N’ Joy” drive.

The toy drive will run November 12 through December 9 at 65 of Bartell’s locations in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Toys will be distributed to low-income children and youth the week before Christmas through the Salvation Army’s “toy warehouses.”

Donation options include:

Donate at the cash register at any Bartell Drugs location.

Donate new, unwrapped gifts appropriate for children up to 14 years of age.

“This community-wide drive helps make the holiday season brighter for deserving children in the neighborhoods we serve,” says Bartell Drugs CFO Rob Jensen. “The generous response by our customers over the past 15 years has been extremely gratifying.”

The month-long drive in 2016 generated over 5,800 toys provided by Bartell customers—the equivalent of $88,710 in toys provided to the Salvation Army.