Brown Bear Car Wash salutes vets/current service military with free car washes

Saying “thank you” to our military, Brown Bear Car Wash offers free washes to current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be offered at Brown Bear’s 24 tunnel wash locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Upon arrival, drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant. Click here for a list of Brown Bear’s 24 automated tunnel wash locations.

Brown Bear will also proudly donate $1 for every car washed on Veterans Day to Puget Sound Honor Flight. For the past three years, Brown Bear has donated more than $30,000 to support Honor Flight’s mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information, click here.

“The Veterans Day event is our way of saluting those who currently serve our country and have made past sacrifices on behalf of all of us,” said Brown Bear Car Wash President Vic Odermat, who is a proud US Marine veteran.

For more information about Brown Bear Car Wash locations and programs, click here.