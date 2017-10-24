MAYORAL FORUM AT THE SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY OCT. 31

The Seattle Public Library invites everyone to attend a forum with Seattle’s mayoral candidates, Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon, from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium, 206-386-4636.

Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Parking is available in the Central Library garage at the regular rates. Please note that the event may be televised.

The discussion will be moderated by Q13 FOX News’ C. R. Douglas. It will feature questions about current issues and challenges facing our city, including those related to the Library. Attendees may bring written questions to submit for the discussion.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of The Seattle Public Library and The Seattle Public Library Foundation.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.