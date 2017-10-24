Creeptacular Critter event at Seattle Animal Shelter

Critters will take over the Seattle Animal Shelter Oct. 28! Visitors to this kid- and adult-friendly experience can meet and greet furry, scaly and feathered critters. Pet and feed rabbits and guinea pigs, come face to face with spotted geckos and an iguana, and delight in the antics of turtles and mice. Learn about critter care from the shelter’s experienced team of staff and volunteers as well as representatives from the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society. Plus: photo booth, costumes and more. Critters, cats and dogs will be available for adoption all day. Click here for more information.