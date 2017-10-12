Meet candidates, check out Google

Meet the final candidates and other city officials inside Google for a neighborhood safety discussion. There will be time for questions to the candidates on specific issues that concern safety in our neighborhoods. Plus, you will get into the locked doors at Google!
The event takes place Thursday, October 19 from 8-9:30am at Google (601 N 34th St). The following City of Seattle candidates, current Council members and the North Precinct Community Police Team have been invited.
Mayor:
Jenny Durkan
Cary Moon
City Council Postition 8:
Jon Grant
Terese Mosqueda
City Council Postion 9:
Lorena González
Pat Murakami
City Attorney:
Pete Holmes
Scott Lindsay
Current City Council Members:
Rob Johnson
Mike O’Brien
