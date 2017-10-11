Don’t miss HENRY’s newest solo show!

All are invited to join Henry’s fifth annual solo show themed “HUG,” as well as a book release and signing of his long awaited, ‘Mystic Hug Thug’. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Henry and stock up on gifts and original artwork.

Saturday, December 9, from 6-9pm at RenFitness Gym (1404 NW 49th St., Seattle)

Want first pick of Henry’s new collection? EARLY ENTRY @ 5:30pm for patrons who donate $10 or more per month, plus lots of extra goodies. BECOME A PATRON HERE!