Celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with Cubes Baking Co.

Danny from Cubes Baking Co. writes:

Dia de los Muertos is a time when families come together to remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed, and Cubes Baking is inviting you to celebrate this time with us!

On Saturday, October 28th, The Tamale Guy returns to Cubes Baking Co. to serve up delicious handmade tamales, each served with fresh salsas and escabeche. Smoked chicken, pork belly, and seasonal vegetable tamales will be on the menu. All are dairy-free, and gluten-free options will be available. You’ll want to line up early.

Day of the Dead calavera/sugar skull face painting will be available on-site as well! Cubes Baking Co. will also have special seasonal treats available, including Pan de Muerto, Pumpkin Spice Conchas, decorated cupCubes, Chai Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake, and much more.

This event is all ages. Questions? Email-info@cubesbaking.com Call -206.257.4299. Cubes is at 2315 N. 45th St., Seattle.