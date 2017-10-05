Cheer with Ballard!

The Ballard High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad invites all students K-6 to attend their Lil’ Beavs Cheerleading Camp on Sunday, October 8, 9:30 to noon at Ballard High School. Participants will learn cheers, jumps, and a dance! Each camper will receive a t-shirt, bow, set of pom poms, a temporary tattoo, a picture with the squad, and admission to the Ballard High varsity football game on Friday, October 13 at Memorial Stadium (Seattle Center).

Participants will also be invited to perform during halftime at the game! Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7p.m. game admission is included for participant only. The registration fee for Lil’ Beavs Cheerleading Camp is $45, and $40 for an additional sibling. Click here to register. More information about the camp and Ballard High Cheerleading is available here.