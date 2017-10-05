Check out the 2nd Annual Seattle Fresh Hops Festival this weekend

Saturday, October 7th, 2017

Hale’s Palladium

4301 Leary Way NW

1-4 pm & 6-9 pm

Tickets $25 Advance/ $30 Door

CLICK HERE for tickets



If you love hops, you can’t miss the 2nd Annual Seattle Fresh Hops Festival! TWO sessions to choose from! 20+ breweries will sample just released fresh hops brews. Food and sliders will be available from Hale’s.

The Yakima Valley of Washington State is one of the most important hop growing regions in the world. Because of the boom in the beer industry, especially craft brewing in the U.S., demand for hops is at an all-time high. And our own Yakima Valley contains approximately 75% of the total U.S. hop acreage! Approximately 2/3’s of the hops produced in the Yakima Valley are exported to countries all over the globe. Depending on the variety of hops, growers begin to harvest late August thru September.

Once a year brewmasters descend on Yakima’s Hop Country to hand pick their favorite varieties of hops, all with varying degrees of bitterness and aromatics. And they can’t wait to brew a batch or too with what they’ve chosen! Join in the fun and experience the wide range of fresh hop style beers and see what the excitement is all about! The 2017 Festival is a collaboration between City Fruit and Seattle Uncorked!

2017 Festival Featuring:

20 Corners Brewing

Counterbalance Brewing Co

Diamond Knot Craft Brewing

Elysian Brewing Company

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewing

Fremont Brewing

Hales Ales

Illuminati Brewing

Lazy Boy Brewing

Lowercase Brewing

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Pike Brewing Company

pFriem Family Brewers

Rogue Ales

7 Seas Brewing

Tieton Cider Works

Triplehorn Brewing Co

Woodinville CiderWorks

Yakima Craft Brewing