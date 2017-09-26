READ, DRINK AND THINK AT THE LIBRARY’S THIRD ANNUAL ‘BOOKTOBERFEST’

This October, The Seattle Public Library will visit Seattle’s bars and pubs for Booktoberfest— a celebration of books, beer and good cheer. Readers are invited to join the Library for bookish happy hours, librarian-hosted trivia nights, spooky stories in bars and libraries, karaoke, literary fortune telling and more. There’s on in our neighborhood and plenty close by!

Library events are free, although the drinks are not. Registration is not required. Most events are for people ages 21 and over, except as noted.

Librarians’ Revenge Trivia Rounds – Match wits with librarians on bookish and library-themed trivia. Prizes will be awarded to winning teams!

· 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Floating Bridge Brewing, 722 N.E. 45th St., 206-466-4784.

· 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Naked City Brewery and Taphouse, 8564 Greenwood Ave. N., 206-838-6299.

Bookish Happy Hour – Bookworms night out! Grab a drink and mingle with fellow book lovers as you discuss what you’re reading and share your favorite books and authors.

· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Trace, 1112 4th Ave., 206-264-6060.

· 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Sam’s Tavern, 400 Ninth Ave. N., 206-453-5493

Literary Fortune Telling – What good books await you? With the aid of the tarot, librarians David and Andrea peer into your reading future. Pick a card: reveal your literary fate!

· 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Capitol Cider, 818 E. Pike St., 206-397-3564.

Late Night at the Library: Scary Stories in the Stacks – Enjoy spooky stories for teens and adults after hours at the Capitol Hill Branch, in conjunction with LitCrawl Seattle.

· 8:05 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Capitol Hill Branch, 425 Harvard Ave. E., 206-684-4715.

Books à la Carte – Bring your friends and an appetite to a lively literary smorgasbord, as our team of librarians and booksellers rove from table to table with tasty reading suggestions. Dinner, snacks and drinks available for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. Presentations will begin at 7 p.m. Feel free to bring books to swap and share, as there will also be a book exchange.

· 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Vios Café, 6504 20th Ave. N.E., 206-525-5701.

‘Ales from the Crypt – Love scary stories? Love beer? Join us for a night of shivers and suds. Your humble haunted reader will be David Wright, emcee of the Library’s popular program “Thrilling Tales: Story Time for Grown Ups.”

· 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Floating Bridge Brewing, 722 N.E. 45th St., 206-466-4784.

For more information, visit the Booktoberfest page, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.