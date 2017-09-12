Volunteers are needed for Fremont Oktoberfest!

Help out at Fremont Oktoberfest! They’ll be pouring over 80 different microbrews and German beers and helping with a variety of event activities. Fremont Oktoberfest is Seattle’s largest fall beer festival and has been the city’s autumn tradition for 21 years… The three-day event celebrates the very best in craft beer from the Pacific NW and beyond. Sample more than 80 craft beers in their signature mini mug or enjoy traditional big German biers Oktoberfest-style!

The fun simply begins during your volunteer shift and continues afterwards when you’ll receive free admission to the event plus two extra beer tasting tokens! Your official event t-shirt will also be yours to keep!

Why you are needed: Not only is this event Seattle’s largest and longest running Oktoberfest celebration, it is a fundraiser for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce an organization that focuses on improving the quality of life in the Fremont area.

Age Requirement: 21+

Click here for more information