ENJOY A LUNCHTIME THRILLING TALE AT THE SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY IN SEPTEMBER

“Thrilling Tales: A Story Time for Grown-ups” is comprised of gripping short stories for a grown-up audience that are expertly read aloud from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. on select Mondays of the month at The Seattle Public Library, Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium, 206-386-4636.

Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage at the regular rates. Brown bag lunches and knitting are welcome. Doors open at 11:40 a.m. Stories start at 12:05 p.m. and are finished no later than 12:50 p.m.

This month’s stories will include:

· 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 • “The Mountain Top” by Georgia Ruth. Jeff and Sally left their big city cares behind to retire out in the country, where folks are neighborly. Perhaps a might too neighborly.

For more information, call the Central Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.