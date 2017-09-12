Check out the 2017 Lake Union Boats Afloat Show

Don’t miss Seattle’s 39th annual Lake Union Boats Afloat Show, the West Coast’s largest floating show. Fun for all the family – free power boat and sailboat rides for kids and adults, sailing lessons, kids toy boat building, women’s docking clinic and free boating seminars

The show drops anchor at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 on South Lake Union and sails on through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Chandler’s Cove, South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Ave N.

The big boys are in town: This year there are five yachts over 90 feet in the show. They feature the latest in technology with the finest luxury appointments such as custom furniture, deck top jacuzzis and galleys (kitchens) fit for gourmet chefs.



Small but mighty. At 13 feet, the Bremerton-built Life Proof RIB (rigid-inflatable boat) is the smallest boat in the show but it’s a little rocket and can get up to speeds over 35mph while still carrying three adults.

The Riva Iseo is an Italian luxury ski boat/runabout with a sports car-like helm, hand-stitched leather steering wheel, electric operated bimini top and a mahogany deck painted with 20, yes 20, coats of varnish.

Boat rides: Cruise Lake Union on a free 45-minute sailboat ride or a 20-minute electric boat ride. Every day of the show, Seattle Sailing Club will have 26′ to 35′ sailboats available to ride – get involved and help handle the lines or even steer yourself. You can also hop on an all-electric Duffy run by The Electric Boat Company.

Sailing lessons: For those who dream of sailing off into the sunset, this three-hour training course with Seattle Sailing Club is the perfect way to get started. This daily introductory program is ideal for new sailors as well as those who are simply looking for a refresher. Cost: $55 includes two days’ admission and hands-on sailing lessons.

Toy boat building for kids: The crew from the Center for Wooden Boats will help kids build and decorate their own wooden boat using traditional tools and decorating with bottle caps, corks, and crayons. Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by Banner Bank.

Info: Thursday Sept. 14 – Sunday Sept. 17

Weekdays 11am – 6pm, Weekends 10am – 6pm

tickets boatsafloatshow.com

$14 for adults / $5 for kids 13-17 (kids 12 and under are free)

$25 for All Access Pass – Good for all days of the show

Weekdays 4-6 pm: $7

Purchase your tickets online and receive free admission to the Museum of Flight, $10 to Chandler’s Crabhouse and a one-year Sea Magazine/Boating World subscription.