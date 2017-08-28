NW GIRLCHOIR AUDITIONS

Join Northwest Girlchoir in September! For girls and young women who love to sing, Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers entering grades 1-12 to join in the fun this fall. Learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

During the span of four decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of girls and young women in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Easy online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-2 to join Prep Choir! Enrollment for Prep Choir is open online until Friday, September 22. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online here.

Grades 3-12: Fill out the Audition Request form by Monday, September 4 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s five progressive-level choirs this season! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.

Financial aid is available for every choir level and they encourage families to apply. Click here for more information, or call the office at (206) 527-2900.