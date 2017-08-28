Fremont Siphon Replacement Project update

King County replaced the Fremont Siphon, a major sewer pipe running under the Ship Canal between Fremont and Queen Anne. The new siphon is located west of the existing siphon to reduce project risks and impacts to the community. Construction began in early 2015 and continued until spring 2017. The old siphon was decommissioned.

From King County:

“Thanks to all of you who joined us at the facility ribbon cutting on June 18. It was great to see so many familiar faces. King County appreciates everyone who worked with us to deliver a great new facility and decades of reliable sewer service to the neighborhood.”

You can check out more photos and videos from the ribbon cutting here.