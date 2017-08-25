Fishermen’s Fall Festival Coming in September

By Meghan Walker at our sister site My Ballard

The 29th annual Fishermen’s Fall Festival is just around the corner, an event that celebrates the return of the North Pacific fishing fleet to the terminal. On Saturday, September 23, the festival will take place at Fishermen’s Terminal (1900 W. Nickerson St., Seattle, WA, at the south end of

the Ballard Bridge) from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free.

“The Festival celebrates the return of the North Pacific fishing fleet to the terminal, works to increase the public’s knowledge of the importance of the fishing industry as well as Fishermen’s Terminal to Seattle while raising money for the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial Foundation,” the organizers tell My Ballard.

The festival is a family-friendly event, with hands-on art projects with fishing themes, a wooden boat building and “Fishing for Fun” fish pond, live music and fishing information and demonstrations. Proceeds from the activities within the festival will be donated to the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial Foundation to assist families of fishers lost at sea.

