Chittenden Locks large chamber now open for vessel traffic

The large lock at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Ballard is now open to all marine traffic following repair of an unexpected hydraulics problem.

Mechanics fixed a broken bolt and failed O ring, tested the hydraulic system and put the large lock back in service at 1 p.m. today.

For current information about activities at the Locks, visit the Locks’ Web site at http://bit.ly/BallardLocks or follow the Locks on Facebook and Twitter: www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks<http://www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks> and http://twitter.com/ChittendenLocks.