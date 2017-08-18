Free car wash Thursday!

Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 60th anniversary next Thursday, August 24, by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes at 23 Puget Sound area tunnel wash locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The closest one to Magnolia is the location at 1800 15th Ave W.

Last year’s “Free Car Wash Day” set the all-time record as Brown Bear tunnel wash locations added sparkle and shine to 29,673 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.

For the past ten years, family-owned Brown Bear has provided over 280,000 free washes as it celebrated its August “birthday” with customers and honored veterans and current service members on Veterans Day.

Brown Bear founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear now owns and operates a total of 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and

Spokane.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has supported us for 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.” During the anniversary celebration, on August 24 only, two customers will be selected to win free car washes for a year through Brown Bear’s Unlimited Wash Club. Customers can enter to win by taking a photo of your newly-washed vehicle and posting it on Twitter (@brownbear) or Instagram (@brownbearcarwash) with the hashtag #FreeCarWashDay.

Widely recognized for its environmentally-friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.

For tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.