Would you like a free toilet?

Would you like to save money and the environment? Seattle Public Utilities Water Conservation Program can help you do both! Partnering with Sound Generations Minor Home Repair program, the Water Conservation Program will remove your old toilet and replace it with a water-saving toilet at no cost to you. To be eligible, you must receive a Seattle Public Utilities water bill, live in the home you own, have toilets that were installed before 2004 and meet income guidelines.

Interested? Call Sound Generations at 206-448-5751 or click here to get started.