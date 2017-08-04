Beat the heat at the Seattle Public Library

Looking for a cool place to hang out? Most locations of The Seattle Public Library have air conditioning! Find one near you:

· Ballard Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/ballard-branch> – 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 206-684-4089.

· Beacon Hill Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/beacon-hill-branch> – 2821 Beacon Ave. S., 206-684-4711.

· Broadview Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/broadview-branch> – 12755 Greenwood Ave. N., 206-684-7519.

· Capitol Hill Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/capitol-hill-branch> – 425 Harvard Ave. E., 206-684-4715.

· Central Library<http://www.spl.org/locations/central-library> – 1000 Fourth Ave., 206-386-4636.

· Delridge Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/delridge-branch> – 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 206-733-9125.

· Douglass-Truth Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/douglass-truth-branch> – 2300 E. Yesler Way, 206-684-4704.

· Greenwood Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/greenwood-branch> – 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., 206-684-4086.

· High Point Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/high-point-branch> – 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 206-684-7454.

· International District/Chinatown Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/international-district–chinatown-branch> – 713 Eighth Ave. S., 206-386-1300.

· Lake City Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/lake-city-branch> – 12501 28th Ave. N.E., 206-684-7518.

· Madrona-Sally Goldmark Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/madrona-sally-goldmark-branch> – 1134 33rd Ave., 206-684-4705.

· Magnolia Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/magnolia-branch> – 2801 34th Ave. W., 206-386-4225.

· Montlake Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/montlake-branch> – 2401 24th Ave. E., 206-684-4720.

· NewHolly Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/newholly-branch> – 7058 32nd Ave. S., 206-386-1905.

· Northgate Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/northgate-branch> – 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., 206-386-1980.

· Rainier Beach Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/rainier-beach-branch> – 9125 Rainier Ave. S., 206-386-1906.

· South Park Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/south-park-branch> – 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 206-615-1688.

· Wallingford Branch<http://www.spl.org/locations/wallingford-branch> – 1501 N. 45th St., 206-684-4088.

Visit www.spl.org/locations<http://www.spl.org/locations> for a map of all Library locations. For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian<https://www.spl.org/using-the-library/get-help/ask-a-librarian>.