Seattle Fastpitch Tryouts

Seattle Fastpitch Club is holding tryouts for our 12U-18U teams on the following days:

Sunday, July 30th, 12:30-3pm @ Lower Woodland (Seattle, WA): Fields 4 & 5 (12U-18U)

Sunday, Aug. 6th 12:30-3pm @ Lower Woodland (Seattle, WA): Fields 4 & 5 (10U-18U)

Please arrive at 12:00 for check-in (please pre-register using the link below), and have your player bring the appropriate gear. If you have any questions, please e-mail info@seattlefastpitch.com.

Our new practice facility location is in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood and currently our players reign from Greater Seattle (Magnolia, Queen Anne, Viewridge, etc) Bainbridge Island, Redmond, and Lakewood.

We look forward to meeting new players from all areas and welcoming our current players!

