Please donate if you have type O blood!

Bloodworks Northwest has issued an urgent appeal for donors after the community supply for Type O blood -the most common blood type among people in the Northwest – plunged by 37% since the beginning of July, and now stands at 1,000 units below normal operating levels.

The need for blood is continuous for patients having surgeries, trauma care, organ transplants and cancer treatment. About 45% of people in the Northwest have Type O blood.

Donors can schedule an appointment at any donor center by going online, or by calling 1-800-398-7888.