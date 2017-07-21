All are welcome at Emerald City Black Pride

The Seattle Public Library will host a photo booth at the Emerald City Black Pride (ECBP) Family Reunion BBQ, an all-ages event complete with music, art, food, fun and more from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Alvin Larkins Park, 1504 34th Ave.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets and registration are not required. This event is appropriate for all ages — children and their caregivers are welcome. Free food will be available courtesy of Angel City Deli.

ECBP will celebrate Seattle’s LGBTQ people of color with a focus on African-Americans. The ECBP Family Reunion BBQ will bring together elders, children, friends, family and allies to celebrate what pride means.

Attendees will hear from powerful community leaders like Luzviminda Lulu Carpenter, a community advocate, consultant, public speaker for social reform and member of the Seattle LGBTQ Commission; and Charhys Bailey, a poetry/spoken word artist, activist and community educator who works to prevent suicide with the city of Seattle’s Human Services department.

Performances will be given by J Mase III, a poet and founder of awQward, the first trans and queer people of color talent agency; Donte Johnson, a poet, community organizer, workshop coordinator and writing circle facilitator; and Regine Dynasty, drag performer and founder of Nubian Pride Productions.

The Library’s Black Diasporic Community Listening Project will host a photo booth with a dress up station. Attendees will have a chance to share what they love about the Library and what future offerings they’d like to see. The Library is also sponsoring one of the live performances.

This event is presented in partnership with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Seattle, People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN), Center for MultiCultural Health and Greater Seattle Business Association.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask A Librarian.