Last week to apply for Seattle Youth Commission

From Meghan at our sister site myballard

This is the last week the city will be accepting Seattle Youth Commission applications; the deadline is Monday, July 17 at 5pm.

The commission is made up of 15 Seattleites ages 13-19 that address issues of importance to youth, according to the city. The teens are appointed by the mayor and Seattle City Council, and work with elected officials, city staff, community leaders, and young people citywide to make positive changes in their communities through policy, organizing, and events.

The commissioners serve two-year terms, beginning in September 2017, ending June 19. The commission meets twice monthly, and each commissioner is required to attend a half-day retreat on Saturday, September 23.

To apply, visit www.seattle.gov/syc or complete this application and submit: