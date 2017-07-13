Help create pop-up parks in Fremont!

PARK(ing) Day 2017 is just around the corner – Friday, September 15th – and SDOT is now accepting applications for pop-up parks! This day is an opportunity for anyone to create a mini park for fun and entertainment. It’s also a chance to re-envision how we use our public space.

Anyone can create a park with fun activities like games, lounge chairs, food, exercises or almost anything you can imagine. Check out their website to see official guidelines, inspiration, frequently asked questions, and to submit your FREE application.

* Applications due August 18th, so don’t delay!

* Community groups can also request up to $5,000 from the Neighborhood Matching Fund Small Sparks program (but the deadline to apply for financial support for PARK(ing) Day is Monday, August 7th)! See their website or call 206-733-9916 to find out more.

* And lastly, if your business or organization is interested in dipping your toe into Parklets and Streateries, PARK(ing) Day is the best day of the year to try it out.

We look forward to what your park has in store!