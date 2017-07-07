City extends comment period on evaluation of citywide Mandatory Housing Affordability

By Doree at our sister site Phinneywood.com
The Seattle Office of Planning and Community Developmenthas extended the public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for three possible zoning changes needed to implement Mandatory Housing Affordability.
Those changes would apply to urban villages and other commercial and multifamily residential zones across the city.
The new deadline is Aug. 7.
You can provide feedback on the environmental study using this online form or by e-mailing MHA.EIS@Seattle.gov.
“Due to a high volume of requests, both online and at a recent public hearing, we are extending the written comment period on this environmental study an additional 15 days,” said OPCD Director Sam Assefa. “While there is broad agreement on the need for more affordable housing across Seattle, these documents are lengthy and complex, and we want to honor these requests for more time for public review.”
MHA helps ensure that as Seattle grows, development supports affordable housing for low-income families and individuals by either building rent-restricted homes on-site or making a payment to the Seattle Office of Housing fund for affordable housing. To implement MHA, the City would grant additional development capacity to allow for construction of more market-rate housing and commercial space.
The City Council has already enacted MHA in Downtown, South Lake Union, and the University District. This study evaluates implementing MHA in 27 other urban villages throughout the city.
MHA was a key recommendation of the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA) Advisory Committee.
