City extends comment period on evaluation of citywide Mandatory Housing Affordability

By Doree at our sister site Phinneywood.com

The Seattle Office of Planning and Community Developmenthas extended the public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for three possible zoning changes needed to implement Mandatory Housing Affordability.

Those changes would apply to urban villages and other commercial and multifamily residential zones across the city.

The new deadline is Aug. 7.

You can provide feedback on the environmental study using this online form or by e-mailing MHA.EIS@Seattle.gov.