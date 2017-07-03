North Transfer Station closed July 4 for Gasworks Park event

The North Transfer station in Wallingford will be closed to decrease traffic in the neighborhood from the 4th of July event at Gasworks park. The South Transfer station will be open for customers from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The South station is in the South Park neighborhood at 130 S. Kenyon Street.

For more information about Transfer station hours, rates, and materials accepted, call (206)684-8400 or click here.

For information on where to dispose of household hazardous waste, including station locations and hours, click here,or call (206) 296-4692.

Learn more about Seattle Public Utilities, here.