July Happenings at Book Larder

Book Discussion: My Berlin Kitchen

Tuesday, July 11th 6:30-7:30pm

Free w/ book purchase or $10 ticket

Book Discussion: My Berlin Kitchen

Join Book Larder for their quarterly book discussion! In July, they’re delving into My Berlin Kitchen by Luisa Weiss. In this inspiring memoir, you’ll learn the story of how Weiss, who spent her childhood shuttling back and forth between her Italian mother in Berlin and her American father in Boston, struggles to find a place to call home. In pursuit of comfort and familiarity no matter where she is, she turns to the kitchen, cooking her way through a collection of recipes and documenting her adventures on her blog, The Wednesday Chef. Follow along as she searches for her identity and place in the world, finding happiness and love waiting where she least expects it. Discussion is limited to 20 guests. If you purchase the book, the evening is free;

otherwise it’s $10. Enjoy snacks and drinks tailored to the book as well.

Upcoming Offsite Author Talks and Parties

Author Rosé Party with Victoria James and Lyle Railsback : Drink Pink

Thursday, August 3rd 5:30-7:30pm at Vif.

Book Larder is excited to team with friends at Vif to welcome Victoria James and Lyle Railsback to Seattle to celebrate all things rosé and their new book, "Drink Pink." In this enchanting book, Victoria (a sommelier and restaurant-professional) offers a spirited look at where rosé comes from and how it's made, and provides expert insight on what bottles to try (and what bottles to absolutely avoid). She also provides easy traditional and seasonal recipes using this versatile, flavorful wine. With whimsical illustrations from Lyle, this is a book that's sure to appeal to wine novices and connoisseurs alike. What better place to enjoy our favorite drink of summer that at Vif, with it's marvelous food and naturally made wines. Come any time between 5:30-7:30 and order a glass along with Vif's signature small plates, crafted for this evening. Victoria and Lyle will say a few words about the book and take questions around 6:30. And of course they'll be there with the books, perfect for any rosé lover in your life.

Author Talk with Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh: SWEET

Thursday, October 5th, noon-1pm at Stroum Jewish Community Center $45, (book included.)

Book Larder is delighted to partner with Stroum Jewish Community Center to welcome Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh for another author event, as they celebrate their latest book, SWEET. Everyone takes home a signed copy of SWEET, and they'll be there with additional copies of SWEET and Yotam's other cookbooks.

Please note that tickets to this event are sold and managed by SJCC, and are non-refundable.

Upcoming Author Talks

Author Talk with Emily Paster:

The Joys of Jewish Preserving

Monday, July 10th 6:30-8pm

FREE learn about one of the most vital subtopics in Jewish cooking: preserved foods! Jewish cooks, even casual ones, are proud of the history of preserved foods in Jewish life, from the time of living in a desert two millennia ago to the era in which Jews lived in European ghettoes with no refrigeration during the last century. In a significant sense, the Jewish tradition of preserved foods is a symbol of the Jewish will to survive.

Author Talk with Pat Tanumihardja:

Farm to Table Asian Secrets

Thursday, July 13th 6:30-8pm

FREE

In this delightful Asian cookbook, you’ll learn the secrets of vegetarian & vegan Asian cooking -how to blend flavors, textures, aromas and colors-to create full-flavored vegetarian dishes that are missing none of the umami normally associated only with meat and dairy. Author Pat Tanumihardja shows you how to buy and use the freshest in-season produce to create delicious dishes with startlingly new flavors and textures-by adding the traditional sweet, sour, spicy, savory seasonings that every Asian cook knows. Read more…

Author Talk with Michelle Tam & Henry Fong of Nom Nom Paleo:Ready or Not!

Wednesday, August 2nd 6:30-8pm

$35 (book included)

$35 (book included)

Ready or Not is a new cookbook from the James Beard award-nominees and New York Times best-selling creators of Nom Nom Paleo, the wildly popular blog, app, and best-selling cookbook! Ready or Not makes healthy Paleo home cooking a breeze, no matter if there’s time to prepare or just minutes to spare. Whether you’re a fastidious planner or a last-minute improviser, you’ll find plenty of deliciously nourishing options, from make-ahead feasts to lightning-fast leftover makeovers. Presented in Nom Nom Paleo’s deliriously fun comic book style, Ready or Not makes Paleo cooking easy, no matter how much time you have. Read more…