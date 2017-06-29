CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY WITH A BLOOD DONATION!

Supply dips sharply with schools out, donors on vacation

Fireworks, hot dogs, parades, families, history, American heroes – these are the memories of every Fourth of July. This year, add blood donation! What better way to help your community than by helping fellow Americans depending on blood to survive?

“Donating blood takes only an hour of your time, and has the potential to save up to three lives,” notes James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO of Bloodworks.

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining the local blood supply, with schools and colleges on break, and donors on vacation. “We’re already at the point where inventories of the most-needed blood types are nearing critical levels – meaning we have only a two or three day supply,” AuBuchon said.

All 12 Bloodworks donor centers will be open on Tuesday July 4th for whole blood donations and apheresis collections (platelet, plasma and double red cell). Donors can schedule an appointment at any Bloodworks donor center by going online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. People can also can check online at bloodworksnw.org to find dates and times of mobile drives close to where they live or work.

The need for blood is continuous throughout summer to support patients having surgeries, organ transplants and cancer treatment. It takes about 800 donors a day to maintain a sufficient supply for more than 90 hospitals served by Bloodworks in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

“To avoid a summer crunch, we’re asking people who haven’t donated recently to celebrate the 4th by giving blood, or by scheduling an appointment during the next two weeks,” AuBuchon said.

There is a special need for O blood type, platelets, and AB plasma – but all donors are welcome.