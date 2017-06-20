Woodland Park Zoo giraffe gives birth

By Doree at our sister site phinneywood.com

Early this morning, Woodland Park Zoo’s 8-year-old giraffe, Tufani, gave birth. The calf’s gender has not yet been determined. It will be examined for the first time tomorrow to identify gender, height and weight.

Mom and baby are currently off view in the barn to allow for nursing and bonding. After 72 hours, staff will turn on the giraffe cam. The calf is expected to start following its mom to the outside enclosure within a week or two.

The calf will be named later this summer.