Seattle Youth Commission now accepting applications

By Hilary U at our sister site Wedgwoodview



The City of Seattle is now accepting applications for the Seattle Youth Commission (SYC), a commission of 15 Seattleites ages 13-19 that address issues of importance to youth. Appointed by the Mayor and Seattle City Council, youth serving on this commission get a unique opportunity to work with elected officials, City staff, community leaders, and young people citywide to make positive changes in their communities through policy, organizing, and events. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Youth serving on the commission will be required to attend a half-day retreat on Saturday, September 23, bi-monthly SYC meetings, and additional committee commitments. The commission meets the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month at Seattle City Hall from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Commissioners serve a two-year term beginning in September 2017 and ending June 2019.

In addition to representing youth across the city, commissioners receive hands-on experience in the public sector and learn how to cultivate the youth voice in city policy.

To apply, click here or complete this application and submit:

Via email: seattleyouthcommission@seattle.gov

Via postal mail: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, c/o Seattle Youth Commission, PO Box 94649, Seattle WA 98124-4649

In person: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, located in City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, 4th floor

Interviews will be held on August 7 and 9 from 4 – 6 p.m.